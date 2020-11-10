Advertisement

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K9 Kilo

K9 Kilo passed away November 9, 2020 from medical complications.
K9 Kilo passed away November 9, 2020 from medical complications.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its K9s.

K9 Kilo passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 from medical complications. His partner Deputy Brian Harris, was by his side. The two had been together since 2013.

The sheriff’s office said K9 Kilo had retired in August 2020.

K9 Kilo was trained in narcotics detection, subject apprehension, and tracking. K9 Kilo assisted numerous special teams and worked in several units, including Patrol and Narcotics.

During his career K9 Kilo was deployed on thousands of calls, met tour groups at the sheriff’s office and regularly went to local businesses and schools to help educate the public about the sheriff’s office.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said, “Kilo was a true ambassador between the public and law enforcement. He will be sorely missed.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed.
Portion of U.S. 395 closed in Mono County for homicide investigation
Woman sentenced to prison for murdering the father of her child
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children
The death of a mine worker is under investigation in Nye County.
Mine worker death investigated in Nye County
Washoe County workers test people at the Livestock Events Center
Washoe County suspends asymptomatic testing after record number of positive tests

Latest News

Gov. Steve Sisolak updates Nevadans on what he calls an alarming trend of COVID-19 cases at a...
Gov. Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response
11-10-20
Praise Starting to Roll in for 3-0 Wolf Pack
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Silver State Sights - The Neon Museum