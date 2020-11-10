Washoe County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K9 Kilo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its K9s.

K9 Kilo passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 from medical complications. His partner Deputy Brian Harris, was by his side. The two had been together since 2013.

The sheriff’s office said K9 Kilo had retired in August 2020.

K9 Kilo was trained in narcotics detection, subject apprehension, and tracking. K9 Kilo assisted numerous special teams and worked in several units, including Patrol and Narcotics.

During his career K9 Kilo was deployed on thousands of calls, met tour groups at the sheriff’s office and regularly went to local businesses and schools to help educate the public about the sheriff’s office.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said, “Kilo was a true ambassador between the public and law enforcement. He will be sorely missed.”

