Advertisement

Voters approve 1-cent sales tax measure in South Lake Tahoe

Sales Tax
Sales Tax(MGN Online)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:22 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Voters in South Lake Tahoe approved Measure S on this year’s election ballot to help improve the city for residents and visitors.

“The future of the city is bright.”

Joe Irvin, City Manager, South Lake Tahoe

Measure S is a 1-cent sales tax. The funding would help maintain and enhance basic but important city services.

“Rebuilding our streets, helping to keep the lake clear, providing our firemen and women with equipment that allows them to fight fires in an effective manner, and to keep our community safe and improve the quality of life,” Joe Irvin, City Manager for South Lake Tahoe said.

Measure S was placed on the ballot by the South Lake Tahoe city council for voter consideration after a year of engagement with and input from the community.

Irvin says the city is facing a number of deficits, including financial hardship from the Coronavirus pandemic. He believes this measure will help get the city back on track.

Irvin added, “Around 50% of our total sales tax revenue generated comes from visitors from out of town and the other amount of the sales tax will be paid for by the locals.”

This sales tax will generate an estimated $5.5 million annually for the city to allocate to those critical services, including fire safety, road rehabilitation, snow removal, preventing lake pollution, and more.

“It is a substantial revenue source that the city now has, that the state can’t get a portion of that revenue source,” Irvin said.

Irvin says the 1-cent sales tax will go into effect sometime during the first few months of 2021.

For more information regarding Measure S, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children
Coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by MGN.
Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 286 new cases; testing criteria changed
Road closed.
Portion of U.S. 395 closed in Mono County for homicide investigation
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results

Latest News

A group of business owners are inviting the public to join them for a night of holiday fun...
Midtown tree lighting plaza stroll   
Marce Herz Middle School switches to distance learning due to COVID-19
(L-R): Councilperson Naomi Duerr, Mayor Hillary Schieve, Senator Ben Kieckhefer, DMV Director...
Grand opening ceremony held for new Reno DMV office
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather