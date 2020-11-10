Voters approve 1-cent sales tax measure in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Voters in South Lake Tahoe approved Measure S on this year’s election ballot to help improve the city for residents and visitors.

“The future of the city is bright.”

Measure S is a 1-cent sales tax. The funding would help maintain and enhance basic but important city services.

“Rebuilding our streets, helping to keep the lake clear, providing our firemen and women with equipment that allows them to fight fires in an effective manner, and to keep our community safe and improve the quality of life,” Joe Irvin, City Manager for South Lake Tahoe said.

Measure S was placed on the ballot by the South Lake Tahoe city council for voter consideration after a year of engagement with and input from the community.

Irvin says the city is facing a number of deficits, including financial hardship from the Coronavirus pandemic. He believes this measure will help get the city back on track.

Irvin added, “Around 50% of our total sales tax revenue generated comes from visitors from out of town and the other amount of the sales tax will be paid for by the locals.”

This sales tax will generate an estimated $5.5 million annually for the city to allocate to those critical services, including fire safety, road rehabilitation, snow removal, preventing lake pollution, and more.

“It is a substantial revenue source that the city now has, that the state can’t get a portion of that revenue source,” Irvin said.

Irvin says the 1-cent sales tax will go into effect sometime during the first few months of 2021.

