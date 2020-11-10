Virus closes high school, limits alternatives for families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Months ago the public health experts at the county health district cautioned against reopening schools for in person learning in the teeth of the pandemic.

Like most others, the Washoe County School District opted to offer a hybrid schedule--a mixture of in-person and distance learning,.

But today Reed High School sits empty, its entire student body sent home to isolate in the wake of several positive cases of COVID reported there. It will remain that way through the 30th of the month. It’s the same with Picollo school for special needs students and at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. Spanish Springs High closed Friday, but today as only 23 students were identified as possibly exposed, it reopened today along with Gerlack and Innovations. Inspire will operate only on distance learning until Thursday to allow for more contact tracing.

“One of the reasons the health district put out a recommendation that the schools not reopen was for situations like this," says spokesman Scott Oxarart. "We did not want to close down a school or a whole classroom because we understand the impact it can have not only on the kids, but the parents. The logistics are extremely difficult

High schools present a special challenge with students moving from classroom to classroom, mixing in the hallways, but cases are popping up in lower grades as well raising the possibility of whole classrooms, perhaps whole schools being closed as well if trends continue.

Some schools are already warning parents to have a “Plan B” for child care and distance learning. But that’s going to present a problem for many families because that won’t mean searching for space in a day care or other facility. The logistics, as Oxarat said are difficult.

Any student excluded will be considered infected and that means 14 days of quarantine, isolation, at home.

“When we do our disease investigations and we put somebody on quarantine the rules are pretty simple. Avoid contact with others including in your own household, if they don’t have it already.”>

If your child shows symptoms you should call the health district hot line at (775) 328-2427.

