Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Nights are going to stay very cold, while days get milder through Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies, with some occasional high clouds and an afternoon breeze each day. The next storm to approach the region will bring wind and valley rain, with a shot of Sierra snow. This one-two punch of a system will start to move in on Thursday night and will continue into early Saturday. -Jeff