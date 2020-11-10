Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:15 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Nights are going to stay very cold, while days get milder through Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies, with some occasional high clouds and an afternoon breeze each day. The next storm to approach the region will bring wind and valley rain, with a shot of Sierra snow. This one-two punch of a system will start to move in on Thursday night and will continue into early Saturday. -Jeff

Most Read

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children
Coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by MGN.
Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 286 new cases; testing criteria changed
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Road closed.
Portion of U.S. 395 closed in Mono County for homicide investigation
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results

Latest News

KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Monday AM Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 9
Monday Web Weather
First Alert Update
First Alert Update
8 Day Forecast Starting Nov. 8
Sunday Web Weather