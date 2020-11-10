Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Washoe County Children In Care Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive Friday, Nov. 13

SPONSORED: The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) and Target are calling on the community to support the 2020 Children in Care Stuff a Bus Drive By Donation Drive. All donations received will be delivered to foster and adoptive children.

HSA is currently serving more than 700 kids in care. With winter well on its way, Washoe County is calling on the community to donate warm clothes Friday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Those wishing to donate to children don’t have to get out of the car, but can drive up to the RTC bus with donation in front of Target in Sparks, which is located at 1550 East Lincoln Way. Brand new clothing items needed include: jackets, coats, gloves, socks, blankets sweatpants, boots, beanies, hooded sweatshirts, and gift cards.

The Human Services Agency will take donations from Target to the Family Engagement Center in Sparks, which is the main site for ongoing support to families throughout the winter months.

“Our Family Engagement Center is the focal point for family connection,” said Children’s Services Division Director Ryan Gustafson. “Our ultimate goal is to protect children and reconnect them with their families when it’s safe to do so. Our children in care are foster and adoptive children who have been through so much. Receiving a new coat, sweatshirt or warm article of clothing goes a long way in letting them know people in our community do care.”

