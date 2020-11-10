The Road Ahead with RTC: RIDE RTC Transit Services for Free on Veterans Day

SPONSORED: The RTC is honoring Veterans with free rides for everyone on all RTC transit services on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

“The RTC holds Veterans and their families in the highest regard,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “Offering free transit services on Veterans Day is our way of thanking and honoring those who have served and made sacrifices for our freedom.”

RTC transit and the RTC Regional Connector will operate on a regular schedule on Veterans Day. To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation.

RTC administrative offices will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.