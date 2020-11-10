Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: RIDE RTC Transit Services for Free on Veterans Day

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The RTC is honoring Veterans with free rides for everyone on all RTC transit services on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

“The RTC holds Veterans and their families in the highest regard,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “Offering free transit services on Veterans Day is our way of thanking and honoring those who have served and made sacrifices for our freedom.”

RTC transit and the RTC Regional Connector will operate on a regular schedule on Veterans Day. To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation.

RTC administrative offices will be closed on November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Most Read

Mono County Sheriff's Office
U.S. 395 back open in Mono County following homicide investigation
Woman sentenced to prison for murdering the father of her child
Washoe County workers test people at the Livestock Events Center
Washoe County suspends asymptomatic testing after record number of positive tests
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children
The death of a mine worker is under investigation in Nye County.
Mine worker death investigated in Nye County

Latest News

RTC logo.
The Road Ahead with RTC: Washoe County Children In Care Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive Friday, Nov. 13
RTC Free Rides for Veterans
An employee at Purcell Tire puts studs on a tire to prepare it for winter conditions
Ways to stay safe on Nevada’s roads in cold conditions
Ramp closures start Sunday for Spaghetti Bowl upgrade