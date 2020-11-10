Silver State Sights - The Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - In what could be considered a stunning upset over silver, it was recently proclaimed the official state element of Nevada.

“Neon is our state element so of course there is going to be a neon museum,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

Located just north of downtown, the Neon Museum collects and preserves the history of the casinos of Las Vegas.

“There are more than 250 signs outside,” Barnthouse added. “19 of them light up.”

The museum has signs from The Stardust, Golden Nugget, Fitzgerald’s, Riviera, Lady Luck, and so many others. It houses signs from casinos that have just closed, and others that have been shut down for decades.

The museums newly added centerpiece is the guitar from the hard rock.

“A lot of nostalgia,” said Las Vegas local Tonya Spalatrio. “A lot of the signs that were out are now only in here.”

You can visit the museum during the day, but doing it in the evening is recommended by most.

“I would say wait until the night tour,” Spalatrio added. “You aren’t normally allowed to take pictures that is a special tour you have to book.”

The museum is located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd N in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.