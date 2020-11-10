San Bernardino man killed in head-on crash with FedEx van in eastern NV
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A San Bernardino man died following a head-on crash with a FedEx delivery van in White Pine County.
It happened Monday, November 9, 2020 around 6:45 a.m. on US-93 near McGill.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said 63-year-old Nabor Hernandez-Carrillo was heading south on US-93 in a Ram 1500 pickup. Authorities said he was driving too fast for the icy conditions, slid on the ice and crossed into northbound lanes, hitting the FedEx delivery van head-on.
Hernandez-Carrillo was declared dead at the scene. Other passengers inside the pickup and the driver of the FedEx van were taken by air to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.