Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive donations needed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive is happening now through December 31. This is the 14th year that the organization will be collecting monetary and clothing donations across 14 Northern Nevada counties to support abused and neglected infants, children and teens who have been rescued from unfit homes. This year, in addition to donation bins and “Donate a Dollar for Denim” pockets, donors can text “Denim Drive” to 44321.

“Over the last 14 years the Denim Drive has become a crucial resource for Northern Nevada children and teens” said Scott Peterson, President of the Reno Rodeo Foundation. “This year has brought incredible hardship and unprecedented challenges to our community, and now more than ever we need to show up and continue to employ our mission and provide comfort to the children that have experienced the unimaginable.”

More than 100 locations will have donation bins to collect new jeans, socks, shirts and underwear. An interactive map with all donation locations can be accessed on the Reno Rodeo Foundation website.

Donors can also contribute to the Denim Drive by purchasing a “Dollar for Denim” at Famous Dave’s, Plumas Bank, Manpower (Reno, Fernley, and Fallon) and all Papa Murphy’s locations and Nevada State Bank branches throughout Northern Nevada.

“The monetary donations make an immense impact because they allow us to purchase clothes and supplies that fit immediate needs,” said Clara Andriola, Executive Director. “One-hundred percent of every dollar donated is used to purchase new clothing and items throughout the year that fit the individual child’s needs, as well as supporting education scholarship for aging-out foster youth.”

For more information on the Denim Drive or the Reno Rodeo Foundation, visit the website here or call 775-322-9875.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.