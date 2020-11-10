Nevada officials flag 10 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has been flagged as having an elevated risk transmission for COVID-19 for the 7th consecutive week.

As of Monday Nevada has logged 110,982 cases. The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force said for the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 1.2% or 1,267 new cases per day.

According to Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, the state has seen a significant resurgence in COVID-19 hospitaliations. ”We are experiencing community wide spread at this time and there is no specific source of that, any time that we have increase to human to human contact, we expect to see increase spread."

Hospital case counts are now at 891 (754 confirmed; 137 suspected) which is the highest recorded number of hospitalizations since mid-August.

Julie Peek, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services said, “Again at this point there is so much community spread, especially in those communities that have had an elevated risk of transmission for several weeks.” She continued, "The best thing to do is assume that you are positive and act as if you are, so make sure that you are masking, and social distancing, and limiting contact of those around you.”

Peek added, “When you see an increase in cases, in a few weeks after that point, you would expect to see an increase in hospitalizations, and so we are just experiencing that now, based on the rising case a few weeks ago.”

“We are seeing a high number of cases now, so when a few weeks come we will expect the same,” said Peek. As cases continue to rise Director of the Department of Veterans, Kat Miller said Veterans Day celebrations will look different this year.

"Normally, tens of thousands of Nevadans turn out to participate in Veterans Day celebrations across the state, but this year, most of these events have been canceled in order to protect veterans, their families, and their supporters.”

She said the Department of Veterans produced a virtual video this year to celebrate veterans. It will be released tomorrow. Miller said to celebrate Veterans Day with socially distance gatherings, calling or texting a veteran, and flying an American flag.

The following 10 counties have been flagged for elevated transmission for COVID-19:

-Washoe for the past seven consecutive weeks

-Lyon for five weeks

-Clark, Elko and Lincoln for four weeks

-Carson City and Nye for three weeks

-Douglas County for two weeks

-Churchill and Eureka counties have been newly added, and it is the first week for both.

All the flagged counties met the criteria of a high case rate per 100,000. All counties with the exception of Eureka had a high test positivity rate. Eureka, Lincoln and Nye had a low average number of tests per day per 100,000.

