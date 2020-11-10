Advertisement

Mountain West basketball returning in December

Mountain West Logo
Mountain West Logo(AP Images)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOLO) - Mountain West Basketball is coming back.

The conference has announced its plans for the 2020-21 season. The schedule calls for 20 games that will play out over 11 weeks, starting in December and ending the last week of February.

MW teams will face each other in a two-game series in the same week, with one day between games. Each school will have five home series and five road series.

All games must meet state, county and local COVID-19 guidelines.

The changes apply to both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The MW has not yet announced the team schedules, but they are expected soon.

