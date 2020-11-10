Midtown tree lighting plaza stroll   

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars because a group of Midtown businesses owners are inviting you and your close family and friends to a tree lighting plaza stroll on Friday, November 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You’ll also enjoy swag from local businesses, holiday henna, the UNR cheer team, and a blackout bingo hunt for prizes.

There are other activities for you to enjoy especially if it’s a cold night.

“There will be plenty of hot things so we’ll have the hot coco here and there will be soups from around the world for $5 going around. So Si Amigos will have Mexican soup that they have for the holidays,” said event organizer, Jenes Carter.

Along with the fun, you’re invited to bring new or gently used socks and jackets to donate.

There will be collection boxes to place them in at this event.

All donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Mater Academy.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.