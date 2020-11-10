Marce Herz Middle School switches to distance learning due to COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is reporting that Marce Herz Middle School will transition to full distance learning on Tuesday, November 10. District officials say the campus closure is due to COVID-19 concerns, and it could last up to 14 days to allow for contact tracing.

Bohach Elementary School and Winnemucca Elementary School both reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There is no reported plan to close either of the campuses.

