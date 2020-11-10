Advertisement

Lyon County School District adds COVID-19 data tracker

School and coronavirus
School and coronavirus(WLUC/CDC)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
LYON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County School District is making a new tool available to allow the public to track COVID-19 cases within Lyon County schools. The site includes current case data, school reopening updates, a daily self-screening tool, CDC quick links, and more.

Currently, LCSD is reporting 15 cases among students and 6 among staff, with 6 of those cases being active.

To view the site, click here.

