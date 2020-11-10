‘Legacies of the Silver State’ tells stories of Nevada’s WW2 veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans Day is just around the corner, and this year’s celebrations come just a few months after the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

With an estimated 250 WW2 veterans dying every day, there is a growing need to record their stories before they are lost to history. That is exactly what some local veterans have accomplished with a new book.

‘Legacies of the Silver State’ is a compilation of 71 different veteran stories compiled over the years by reporters Steve Ranson, Ken Beaton, and David Henley.

The idea came after several Honor Flight Nevada trips, where Ranson spent intimate time with veterans; breaking through the ice and getting them to open up.

“In talking to some of these veterans, and they don’t think anything of their service except I joined I fought, I came home," Ranson said. "Some of these veterans, I actually went to high school or elementary school with their sons, and found that to be a good icebreaker. You know, you get to know more about these veterans, and you feel like you’re part of their life.”

For Beaton, ruecording the stories of World War Two veterans was a humbling experience.

“To hear these people’s stories, I mean just World War Two, there’s 16 million stories,” he said. “It wasn’t just writing about a vet. There’s a relationship that is developed there.”

The books shares the stories of prisoners of war, Nazi camp survivors, those who watched the flags rise at Iwo Jima, and more. Each veteran highlighted played a role in our world history, then came to Nevada to start their lives.

‘Legacies of the Silver State’ costs $20 and all proceeds will go to Honor Flight Nevada.

“We decided on Honor Flight because many of these World War Two vets were on Honor Flights,” Ranson said. “And it’s been Honor Flight that has given these veterans a reflection on their service and what they did for their country.”

There are also other plans to create similar books for veterans of other wars. Ranson and Beaton are especially interested is hearing from any Navajo Code Talkers or other Native American veterans. If you know one, you can contact Ranson at fallonsports@yahoo.com.

To purchase a book, email SNMGmilitaryeditor@gmail.com.

