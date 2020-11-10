Grand opening ceremony held for new Reno DMV office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new DMV office in south Reno opened on November 2, replacing the existing office on Galletti Way. The new office has three kiosks outside to help expedite customers' experience, including the first drive-through kiosk in the nation. Other features include:

· 42,000 square feet of space with two large TV screens in the lobby

· A stand-alone emissions/commercial driver license (CDL) facility

· 550 total parking spots, compared to 120 at the old facility

· 53 customer service windows, up from 36 in the old building

Gov. Steve Sisolak, Congressman Mark Amodei, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, State Senator Ben Kieckhefer, Reno Councilperson Naomi Duerr, members of the Northern Nevada Classics Car Club, and other officials were on hand Monday to celebrate the grand opening.

The new building, located at 9155 Double Diamond Parkway, took 15 months to build on a construction budget of approximately $50 million.

The DMV is asking all customers to complete their transactions online at dmvnv.com if possible, as appointments will continue to be required for in-person visits.

