Advertisement

Grand opening ceremony held for new Reno DMV office

(L-R): Councilperson Naomi Duerr, Mayor Hillary Schieve, Senator Ben Kieckhefer, DMV Director...
(L-R): Councilperson Naomi Duerr, Mayor Hillary Schieve, Senator Ben Kieckhefer, DMV Director Julie Butler, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Core Construction President Seth Maurer, and Congressman Mark Amodei cut the ceremonious ribbon at the new Reno DMV office.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new DMV office in south Reno opened on November 2, replacing the existing office on Galletti Way. The new office has three kiosks outside to help expedite customers' experience, including the first drive-through kiosk in the nation. Other features include:

· 42,000 square feet of space with two large TV screens in the lobby

· A stand-alone emissions/commercial driver license (CDL) facility

· 550 total parking spots, compared to 120 at the old facility

· 53 customer service windows, up from 36 in the old building

Gov. Steve Sisolak, Congressman Mark Amodei, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, State Senator Ben Kieckhefer, Reno Councilperson Naomi Duerr, members of the Northern Nevada Classics Car Club, and other officials were on hand Monday to celebrate the grand opening.

The new building, located at 9155 Double Diamond Parkway, took 15 months to build on a construction budget of approximately $50 million.

The DMV is asking all customers to complete their transactions online at dmvnv.com if possible, as appointments will continue to be required for in-person visits.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children
Coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by MGN.
Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 286 new cases; testing criteria changed
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Road closed.
Portion of U.S. 395 closed in Mono County for homicide investigation
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results

Latest News

Jim Flanagan's restaurant is up and running after California's most destructive wildfire took...
Pizza from Paradise: Mamma Celeste's reopens after Camp Fire
The restaurant is now open in Sparks after the staff moved from Paradise, California
Pizza from Paradise: Mamma Celeste’s Gastropub & Pizzeria opens two years after Camp Fire
A recall has been issued for the Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro M 700.
Mueller Austria recalls onion choppers
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport adding flights to Los Angeles and Atlanta