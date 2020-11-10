Gov. Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak has planned a 6 p.m. press conference Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from Carson City to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

He will be joined by Dr. Tony Slonim, President and CEO of Renown Health.

During his last press conference in October, Governor Sisolak urged Nevadans to change the trajectory of what he called an alarming trend in our state in regards to rising COVID-19 cases.

You can watch the address live at kolotv.com and on the KOLO 8 News Now Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.