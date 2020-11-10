City of Reno planning for virtual Veterans Day ceremony

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) for a virtual Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:11 a.m.

Since this year’s traditional in-person Veterans Day Parade is cancelled, the city collaborated with VASNHCS, along with other Veteran organizations and services, to produce “a 1970s television variety show.”

This year’s Veterans Day celebration theme is “Reno Resilient: Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.”

The video will feature Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Nevada National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Additional clips will feature Veteran organizations and members of the general public, all speaking about the importance of Veterans Day.

The video will be livestreamed on the City of Reno, VASNHCS, and NDVS Facebook pages on November 11 at 11:11 a.m.

