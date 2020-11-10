Carson City investigating vandalism by juveniles

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspects connected to a case of vandalism on October 28, 2020.

The three juveniles threw a metal chair through the window of a Max Casino bus at 900 S. Carson Street. After they broke the window, the three were seen running south on Nevada Street.

If you have information, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Three suspects are wanted for vandalism in Carson City. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Three suspects are wanted for vandalism in Carson City. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.