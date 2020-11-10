Advertisement

28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus

By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-eight employees of the election board in one of Missouri’s largest counties are sick with the coronavirus.

A director believes they most likely got infected from voters, though local health officials aren’t convinced.

The Jackson County Election Board’s Republican director, Tammy Brown, said Tuesday that eight full-time and 20 part-time employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Most are doing well and recovering at home, but two part-time workers are hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

Brown says thousands of voters came into the offices to pick up absentee and mail-in ballots, vote, and to drop off ballots.

The employees also worked a drive-thru line for voters with the coronavirus and people in quarantine.

