Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts

Election lawsuits image
Election lawsuits image(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican surrogates for President Donald Trump have resumed their legal fight to try to stop the vote count in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan. But they face long odds given the Electoral College tally and recent court rulings that found no evidence of widespread vote fraud.

Some Republican officials are invoking the Trump mantra that only “legal votes” should be counted before the election is certified.

Others are coming forward to urge voters to accept the results.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has claimed the White House and started working on his agenda, although Trump has yet to concede the race.

