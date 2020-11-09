The Greenhouse Project to host MaskurAid Ball

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It hasn’t been an easy year for nonprofits, but despite the pandemic, The Greenhouse Project has been able to grow support for its mission and serve the community.

“Our mission of growing, giving and teaching for a healthier, greener, more sustainable community and our giving of produce to the in-need groups in the community is actually larger now than ever before,” says Karen Abowd, President of The Greenhouse Project.

So is the demand for its classes for students at Carson High School, which has increased from 20 to 200 students. But all of these programs require funding. And this year, due to COVID-19, The Greenhouse Project has had to cancel and modify some of its biggest fundraisers -- including what would have been the 12th Annual Harvest Dinner.

“We decided out of an abundance of caution to postpone it. Normally, that is held around Veterans Day,” says Abowd. “So instead, we decided as a board to do a MaskurAid Ball on January 4 at the Governors Mansion.”

It’s something the community can look forward to in 2021. It’s being planned as a fun event that also recognizes that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic -- not only by its name, but with the safety measures that will be in place. While costumes will be optional, creative protective masks will be required. There will also be social distancing while sticking to the reduced capacity guidelines.

“We pivoted to ‘Let’s do this in 2021 to say, hey 2020 is in our rearview mirror,’” says Cheryl Rotter, Board Vice President of The Greenhouse Project. “We’re onward and upward to better things. We are thrilled that we can hold this in 2021 with protocols and social distancing so that everyone stays safe and healthy and we can do the good that we do in our community.”

The MaskurAid Ball will take place on Monday, January 4 in the Nevada Room of the Governor’s Mansion. The chefs of the evening will be Josh and Whitney Deri of Blend Catering with input from Charlie Abowd of Charlie’s Table. The evening will also include a silent auction and raffle that can be virtually accessed prior to the event.

A seat at the table is $250 per person and a limited number are available. In past years, the event could hold up to 160 people, but this year due to capacity requirements, the event will be limited to about 40 people. To purchase tickets or inquire about dinner sponsorship, contact Karen Abowd at 775-232-8626.

Current sponsors include Vidler Water, Rep. Mark Amodei, Lone Mountain Veterinary, Aspire Capital Advisors, Farmer Insurance and Carson Tahoe Health. A $5,000 Angel Donor is still needed whose donation will be matched online and then in the room that night.

