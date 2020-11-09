Advertisement

Sparks Museum and Cultural Center hosts new wildfire exhibit

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Forestry is partnering with the Sparks Museum and Cultural Center for a new exhibit detailing what happens before, during, and after a wildfire. Nevada has seen more than 700 wildfires scorch over 250,000 acres so far this year. The family friendly exhibit will run through early January.

“Who would know what would happen in the Western United States this season, which was terrible, but it does bring to light the very significant importance of being fire aware in the community,” Executive Director Christine Johnson states.

A good reminder from community leaders to never let your guard down. To learn more about the exhibit or the Sparks Museum and Cultural Center, click here.

