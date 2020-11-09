Advertisement

Portion of U.S. 395 closed in Mono County for homicide investigation

Road closed.
Road closed.(Caltrans)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. 395 is closed in Mono County from Emigrant Street in Bridgeport to State Route 108 due to a homicide investigation.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office confirms to KOLO 8 News Now that they have been investigating in the area since 6 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed, but according to Caltrans, it will likely be closed for the next several hours.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children
Coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by MGN.
Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 286 new cases; testing criteria changed
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Coronavirus update
Nevada reports another day of record-setting virus cases
Arrest in woman’s death in northern Douglas County

Latest News

11-6-20
COVID Causes Reno 1868 FC to Cease Operations
The Greenhouse Project to host new event in 2021
The Greenhouse Project to host MaskurAid Ball
The death of a mine worker is under investigation in Nye County.
Mine worker death investigated in Nye County
Jim Flanagan's restaurant is up and running after California's most destructive wildfire took...
Pizza from Paradise: Mamma Celeste's reopens after Camp Fire