Portion of U.S. 395 closed in Mono County for homicide investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. 395 is closed in Mono County from Emigrant Street in Bridgeport to State Route 108 due to a homicide investigation.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office confirms to KOLO 8 News Now that they have been investigating in the area since 6 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed, but according to Caltrans, it will likely be closed for the next several hours.

ATTN DRIVERS: Due to an overnight incident, Caltrans has closed U.S. Hwy 395 in northern Mono County from Emigrant Street in Bridgeport to the junction with State Route 108. Detours are being set up to guide traffic around the closure. pic.twitter.com/oimAEccmVf — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) November 9, 2020

