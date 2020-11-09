Pizza from Paradise: Mamma Celeste’s Gastropub & Pizzeria opens two years after Camp Fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A story of celebration and redemption.

“COVID-19 or the Camp Fire wasn’t going to keep us down," said Jim Flanagan, owner of Mamma Celeste’s Gastropub & Pizzeria in Sparks.

Two years ago Flanagan and his staff at the restaurant lived in Paradise, California but saw their livelihoods go up in flames.

“I lost my home, my belongings," said Seamus Kennedy, Mamma Celeste’s Bar Manager. “It was all gone in an instant.”

“When you lose absolutely everything that you’ve ever had in your entire life, it’s a hard decision to make to move from that area," Flanagan echoed.

Now Flanagan’s dream has a new beginning. After losing Mamma Celeste’s to the Camp Fire, California’s most destructive wildfire, the fire inside of Flanagan still burned strong; a burning desire to feed customers and bring hope to others.

Flanagan and five other employees moved to Washoe County to open a new Mamma Celeste’s. The location is different, but staples from the old building remain.

“It is tough working with a wood fire because the smells bring back some P.T.S.D,” said Head Chef Edward Espada.

It is not a coincidence the staff held their grand opening this weekend. Friends who relocated from Paradise, and even some who still live there, came to show support on a date they all remember.

“It’s a great feeling," said Kennedy. "(Friends) willing to drive three hours away to come out here and eat the food again and to enjoy our company again. It’s been uplifting.”

Like the freshly designed phoenix on Flanagan’s new wood fire oven, Mamma Celeste has risen from the ashes.

“Anyone that’s lost something in their lives, you know you can come back from anything," Flanagan said of his journey to bringing Mamma Celeste’s to Nevada.

