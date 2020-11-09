Northern Nevada Red Cross provides resiliency workshops to military members

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An admirable act, placing their lives on the line to protect and fight for the freedom of our country.

Northern Nevada Red Cross responding to the call for action, helping our military members, veterans, and families cope with the challenges of military service.

Mary Powell, C.E.O of Northern Nevada Red Cross said these services are critical.

“No matter where you are or how isolated you may need to be for your health you can still gain access to these programs and participate and find a way to break out of that isolation,” said Powell.

Workshops that include working on effective communication with family, finding solutions for stress, connecting with kids, and bringing peace into their lives.

“Having specialty care that is really crafted around military experiences not just for the military member but for their families and support system is how we will address the suicide rates in our military,” Powell explained.

It is a rate that is increasing rapidly especially in the middle of a global health crisis. Military members dealing with isolation, but Powell said the Red Cross is here to help.

“It is very isolating at times to come home to your family that didn’t experience what you experienced in the field,” Powell said.

That is why the Red Cross is working to find people who understand and can provide support to those who fought for our country.

“It is ok to do a check upon yourself, to receive that thanks because it is appreciated and deserved,” Powell said.

This Veteran’s Day it is important to remember those that have sacrificed their lives for our country and to thank those who served.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer Resiliency Workshop facilitator, contact BrookeLynn Elder at Brooke.elder2@redcross.org.

To sign-up to participate in a workshop, call the Northern Nevada Chapter in Reno at (775) 856-1000 or visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/military-families/deployment-services/register-reconnection-workshops.html

