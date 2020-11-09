New Sparks police chief and assistant city manager sworn in

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new police chief and assistant city manager for the city of Sparks were sworn in at Monday’s city council meeting.

Chris Crawforth replaces Police Chief Pete Krall who retired in October 2020. Chief Crawforth was born and raised in Northern Nevada and is a graduate of the University of Nevada Reno. He has been with the Sparks Police Department since 2004, serving as a field training officer, detective, sergeant, internal affairs lieutenant, detective lieutenant, deputy chief and now chief.

“My experience and roles within the Sparks Police Department have given me a good opportunity to see all facets of our department,” said Chief Crawforth. “I look forward to continuing my service in this great city as the new Sparks Police Chief.”

As the new police chief, Crawforth said residential outreach and filling police officer vacancies will be top priorities, along with continued efforts to help the homeless through the department’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement (H.O.P.E.) Team.

Alyson McCormick replaces Doug Thornley as the City’s new Assistant City Manager. McCormick has served as an Assistant City Attorney for Sparks since 2016.

Before coming to the city of Sparks, McCormick served as a judicial clerk at the Nevada Supreme Court, then as a Deputy Attorney General, primarily representing the Nevada Department of Corrections and its employees. As Assistant City Manager, McCormick will oversee the City’s internal services, including the Human Resources, City Clerk and Community Relations departments.

“I look forward to continuing my service here at the city of Sparks and am thankful to City Manager Neil Krutz for appointing me to this position,” McCormick said. “Serving as an Assistant City Attorney gave me the opportunity to be involved in each department to some degree, helping to prepare me for my new role as Assistant City Manager.”

Chief Crawforth and Assistant City Manager McCormick were sworn in during Monday’s virtual Sparks City Council Meeting at 2 pm.

