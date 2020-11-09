Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Quieter weather ahead for the next several days. Highs will be in the 30′s and 40′s. Our next chance at additional storms will make its way into the region late in the week. This storms looks to be a bit warmer so mountain snow with rain in the valleys, and gusty winds look to be the better scenario for now. However, we can’t entirely rule out snow in the valley floors.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 9 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.