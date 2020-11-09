Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Quieter weather ahead for the next several days. Highs will be in the 30′s and 40′s. Our next chance at additional storms will make its way into the region late in the week. This storms looks to be a bit warmer so mountain snow with rain in the valleys, and gusty winds look to be the better scenario for now. However, we can’t entirely rule out snow in the valley floors.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 9
8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 9(KOLO)

