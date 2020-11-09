Mine worker death investigated in Nye County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The death of a mine worker is under investigation in Nye County.

An employee was found dead at Kinross Round Mountain at about 6:30 Sunday morning. Attempts to revive that worker failed.

Officials say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration and Nye County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

