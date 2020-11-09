Advertisement

Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO)--A Las Vegas woman has been charged with open murder in the deaths of her two children, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

Police went to a home in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive east of The Strip about 12:15 p.m. Friday and found two children who were unresponsive. They were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators found the children were intentionally injured by their mother, Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, LVMPD said. She was taken into custody without incident and booked at the jail.

Details about the children and their cause of death were not immediately released.

