Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Winter-like conditions are expected this weekend for eastern California and western Nevada, with periods of snow likely even in the lower elevations. The most likely time frame for accumulating snow and travel impacts is tonight through Sunday morning. One to 3 inches expected on the valley floor with a Winter Weather Advisory in place until Sunday evening. Chilly temperatures will continue through next week with increased chances for rain and snow later in the week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov. 8 (KOLO)

