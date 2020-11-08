Advertisement

Nevada: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for third day in row

GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

It marked the third consecutive day of at least 1,000 new cases.

State Department of Health and Human Services officials say the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Nevada since the pandemic began now is 110,022 with the known death toll at 1,851.

On Saturday, health officials reported 1,846 cases, a record number for the second day in row as the coronavirus outbreak intensified. Nevada had 1,562 new cases on Friday.  

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.  

