Local family feeding our homeless population for Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During a time where families are struggling to make ends meet, they are getting evicted from their homes, they’ve lost their jobs, and they are barely able to afford a meal, one local family is stepping up to the plate to give back to our homeless community.

Anthoney Galbraith spent time on the streets of Reno meeting our homeless population and finding a major need.

“These homeless are not the only ones that are alone, there are other people looking out for them,” Anthony said.

When he was a single father, he made meals along with his grandmother and handed them out on Thanksgiving Day to hundreds who are less fortunate. Seven years later, Anthoney along with his wife Kimberly and their three sons have turned this act of kindness into a holiday tradition.

“Even in poor situations the best can come out of people and I think that is something that I personally would like to see happen,” said Kimberly Galbraith.

In the middle of this global health crisis, Anthoney and Kimberly said they have seen major growth in our homeless population, finding a larger number of kids who don’t have a roof over their heads.

“I think this is something that definitely needs to change and we need to be more proactive about taking care of our community and our struggling populations more before anything else,” Kimberly explained.

As the years go on and the demand for hot meals on Thanksgiving Day increases, Anthoney said they are also supporting small businesses during these challenging times to help with their project. They decided to bring the Battle Born food truck into the picture to help their cause.

“At the end of the day we are all people, it doesn’t matter what stature we have or what our job title is or anything like that,” said Kimberly.

The Galbraith family started a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses and they are always accepting winter clothing donations to give out to the community.

