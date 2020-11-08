Dayton church asks US Supreme Court for 2nd COVID cap review

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A rural Nevada church is headed back to the U.S. Supreme Court in a second attempt to overturn the state’s 50-person cap on attendance at religious gatherings.

The high court denied Calvary Chapel Dayton Valleys' request for an emergency injunction in July.

A new petition filed Thursday asks the justices to consider the challenge of Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions as a test case for others brought by churches across the country arguing their religious freedoms are being violated.

A federal appeals court has scheduled oral arguments next month on the Nevada church’s appeal of a U.S. judge’s ruling in Reno upholding the state policy.

