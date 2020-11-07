Ways to stay safe on Nevada’s roads in cold conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “If you’re waiting for the storm to happen, that’s when you’re going to get in an accident," said Robert Pace, an employee of Purcell Tire & Service Center in Reno.

Sound advice from the people who keep drivers and their cars safe on the roads. The crew at Purcell will be busy for the next few months outfitting as many vehicles as possible for the cold conditions. There is an important checklist to go through before you get behind the wheel.

“Look at your tread depth," Pace said. "(As yourself) ‘what kind of tires am I running? Are they snow rated or winter rated?’ You’re going to want to look out for that. Two-wheel drive vehicles, we recommend using studs during the winter months.”

Checking the weather before heading out is a great way to see what is to come. Slowing down, having a safe following distance, and installing new wiper blades is also smart. Pay attention to brake lights. Before heading out, check coolant, antifreeze, and oil levels. For the more critical stuff, Purcell has it all.

“We carry everything from winter and snow tires to studs," said Pace. "We can stud new tires. We’ll swap out your summer tires for your winter tires. We carry chains. We have those for almost any size vehicle.”

If drivers are unsure what their car needs, or the condition of their current rig, they can head to a tire shop for a recommendation. It is important to make an appointment sooner rather than later. Don’t be reactionary, be precautionary.

To speak with a sales associate at Purcell, call the main office at (775) 786-5231. The Reno shop is located at 470 S Rock Blvd.

