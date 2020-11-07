TMCC hosting virtual art gallery tours

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get out of the house, there are many organizations that have switched to online or virtual events to ensure they can still be enjoyed by the community. TMCC Galleries and Visual Arts recently began hosting virtual tours on Facebook, featuring interviews with faculty artists who are a part of the Annual TMCC Art Show. The interviews offer the community a glimpse into the work on display at TMCC’s Dandini campus that viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. Due to the current restrictions for COVID-19, only students, faculty and staff already approved to be on campus are allowed to actually physically visit the galleries; these videos open the experience to the general public.

The Annual Faculty Art Show features the work of Mahedi Anjuman, Dean Burton, Candace Garlock, Brandon Lacow, Galina Milton, Dayan Paul, Sonny Rosenberg, Micaela Rubalcava, Erin Shearin, Rossitza Todorova, and is displayed in the TMCC Main Art Gallery.

Also on the Dandini Campus, the Red Mountain Gallery will feature Waving in The Wind, a community-based art installation that highlights the ability of visual art to serve as a catalyst for dialogue regarding military service, reintegration and the impact of war.

Additionally, the Erik Lauritzen Gallery will feature the NTI-Traveling Exhibition, Home Means Nevada, themed around Nevada’s State Song of the same title. This photography exhibit echoes famous photographs and artwork from the late 1800s and early 1900s that helped to inspire protections for National Parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon. This show features 15 photographers and highlights some of the unique treasures found on federally-managed lands across the state, from bighorns to Burning Man, to the ancient rock art and petroglyphs in the Gold Butte area. This exhibit is part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Nevada Touring Initiative-Traveling Exhibition Program, funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Nevada.

These exhibits will be up until Nov. 20. If you’d like to view the virtual gallery tours, click here.

