Snow expected at Lake Tahoe, Reno; Rain possible in Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Snow is expected at Lake Tahoe and possible in Reno this weekend, while a record-stretch without rain dating to April could come to an end in Las Vegas as a powerful cold front sends temperatures tumbling across Nevada.

Record highs of 86 degrees in Las Vegas and 71 at South Lake Tahoe Thursday are forecast to drop nearly 30 degrees by Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter-weather watch effective Saturday night into Sunday for much of the Sierra’s eastern front and parts of western Nevada. Up to a half-foot of snow is expected at Lake Tahoe _ up to 10 inches on mountaintops.

