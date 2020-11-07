Reed High School goes to distance learning due to COVID-19

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Reed High School is starting distance learning Monday and it will continue to Nov. 30, the Washoe County School District said.

The change is due to COVID-19 issues. The school district did not release specifics on the number of infections.

The school district said in the past that it works with the Washoe County Health District in situations like this.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.