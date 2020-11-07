Advertisement

Reed High School goes to distance learning due to COVID-19

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:14 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Reed High School is starting distance learning Monday and it will continue to Nov. 30, the Washoe County School District said.

The change is due to COVID-19 issues. The school district did not release specifics on the number of infections.

The school district said in the past that it works with the Washoe County Health District in situations like this.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada General Election results
Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws
Reno 1868 FC shutting down operations
Reaction from LGBTQ community regarding Question 2 in Nevada
New tracking service allows Nevada voters to check mail ballot status

Latest News

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: A person reinfected with COVID-19
Judge denies Trump Campaign motion in Clark County
Saturday Web Weather
Judge rules against Trump campaign in most recent lawsuit