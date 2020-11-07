Political science professor breaks down the election

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Across the country the attention is on the state of Nevada, waiting for the final results that will decide who will be the nation’s president. Await that for many is long overdue.

Nevada has seen a historical voter turnout, one that Fred Lokken, TMCC Political Science Professor said is a result of having mail-in ballots available for every resident.

He added that in the middle of a global health crisis, it’s the safest and most accessible way to vote, but he tells me the state was not ready.

“The system was not designed for this type of ballot to come into it,” said Lokken.

The spread of COVID-19 has hit Nevada hard. Lokken said our public entities have lost thousands of dollars, resulting in budget cuts from the shutdown and the decrease in tourism.

He added this has limited the number of election workers and other equipment that could have made the process quicker.

“If there is in fact a topping of 270 by the Biden campaign it will have to be from another state before we get there,” explained Lokken.

Lokken called this is a game-changer, in comparison to other states because many of them solely use a mail-in ballot system. Nevada did both in-person and mail-in ballots calling for a lengthier process.

Usually, Lokken stated, Nevada is the 45th in the country for voter turnout, catching everyone by surprise with this high volume of ballots.

“I think the delays, they are inevitable when people see the meticulous thorough process of multiple people looking at the same ballot,” explained Lokken.

Lokken said this level of turnout in the middle of a pandemic is unheard of, admiring the hard work of those who are counting our ballots for this crucial election.

