Police standoff in northwest Reno ends with arrest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10:50 P.M. UPDATE: A man was taken into custody Friday night after a three-hour standoff with the Reno Police Department in northwest Reno.

Police said around 7 p.m. they got a call that a resident of Gateway Inn on Stardust Street had threatened another resident with a gun. As police responded, they were a report the man had fired a shot into the wall.

When police got there, he was in the hallway with a gun. Police secured the scene and began negotiations that ended peacefully after about three hours when he was taken into custody.

The man will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon for pointing the gun at someone else and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department negotiations team is asking a person to come out of the Gateway Inn in northwest Reno.

The incident in the 1200 block of Stardust Street began around 7 p.m.

Several police vehicles are on the scene.

Police are not talking about the circumstances of the incident.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.