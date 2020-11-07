Advertisement

Police standoff in northwest Reno ends with arrest

The scene at Gateway Inn on Stardust Street in Reno.
The scene at Gateway Inn on Stardust Street in Reno.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10:50 P.M. UPDATE: A man was taken into custody Friday night after a three-hour standoff with the Reno Police Department in northwest Reno.

Police said around 7 p.m. they got a call that a resident of Gateway Inn on Stardust Street had threatened another resident with a gun. As police responded, they were a report the man had fired a shot into the wall.

When police got there, he was in the hallway with a gun. Police secured the scene and began negotiations that ended peacefully after about three hours when he was taken into custody.

The man will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon for pointing the gun at someone else and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department negotiations team is asking a person to come out of the Gateway Inn in northwest Reno.

The incident in the 1200 block of Stardust Street began around 7 p.m.

Several police vehicles are on the scene.

Police are not talking about the circumstances of the incident.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada General Election results
Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws
Reno 1868 FC shutting down operations
Judge rules against Trump campaign in most recent lawsuit
Reaction from LGBTQ community regarding Question 2 in Nevada

Latest News

Political science professor breaks down the election
Suspicious death in northern Douglas County
TMCC hosting virtual art gallery tours
DETR backlog delays dog’s cancer surgery