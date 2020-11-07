Nevada reports another day of record-setting virus cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada has reported a record number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

State officials on Saturday reported 1,846 additional cases with five additional deaths. The state reported 1,562 new cases on Friday.

The state’s totals increased to 108,746 cases and 1,850 deaths.

State COVID-19 response Director Caleb Cage said Friday the case increase in Nevada is a surge in cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily new deaths in Nevada increased over the last two weeks as the average for COVID-19 testing positivity dropped.

