Nevada reaction to Biden presidential victory

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans have reacted to the projection that Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential race.

“Thank you, America. Thank you for restoring the soul of our country,” Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen tweeted she was thrilled to call Biden president and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris vice president.

“Together, we’ll work every day to build back better from this pandemic & restore the soul of our nation,” Rosen tweeted.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who has been attacked by President Donald Trump, called the victory historic.

“As governor, I look forward to working closely with their administration to help Nevada – the state hit hardest by both COVID-19 and climate change,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I also want to thank our hardworking poll workers and elections officials who are making sure that every vote is counted. Nevada has some of the top election officials in the country and I trust their ability to count every ballot.”

Winner @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris of the 2020 Election after securing PA (and NV!!!! bc #wematter) Congrats and Blessings to @JoeBiden — Kate Marshall (@KateMarshallNV) November 7, 2020

