Nevada Democrats Lee, Horsford reelected to US House

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Democrats successfully won reelection in Nevada’s two battleground congressional districts, surviving challenges from Republicans in the western swing state moments after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden.

Rep. Steven Horsford and Rep. Susie Lee defended their seats and avoided the fate of other Democrats in battleground districts who lost reelection bids in Florida, New Mexico and the Midwest.

Lee and Horsford’s victories cement a six-year hold on Nevada’s swing districts, which Democrats have won in the three most recent elections. The result returns Nevada’s existing delegation back to Washington D.C. after Rep. Dina Titus and Rep. Mark Amodei easily won reelection on Tuesday.

