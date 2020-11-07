Advertisement

Nevada Democrats Lee, Horsford reelected to US House

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford
U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford(KOLO)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Democrats successfully won reelection in Nevada’s two battleground congressional districts, surviving challenges from Republicans in the western swing state moments after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden.

Rep. Steven Horsford and Rep. Susie Lee defended their seats and avoided the fate of other Democrats in battleground districts who lost reelection bids in Florida, New Mexico and the Midwest.

Lee and Horsford’s victories cement a six-year hold on Nevada’s swing districts, which Democrats have won in the three most recent elections. The result returns Nevada’s existing delegation back to Washington D.C. after Rep. Dina Titus and Rep. Mark Amodei easily won reelection on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada General Election results
Reno 1868 FC shutting down operations
Judge rules against Trump campaign in most recent lawsuit
Police standoff in northwest Reno ends with arrest
Spanish Springs High School moving to full distance learning

Latest News

Nevada General Election results
Political science professor breaks down the election
Voters raise concerns about verifying ballots in Washoe County
Pres. Trump camp files new federal lawsuit over Vegas-area voting