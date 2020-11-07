Judge denies Trump Campaign motion in Clark County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday morning, just two days after Election day in a Trump Campaign news conference, Chris Purdhome talked about his difficulties in attempting to watch the ballot counting process in Clark County.

“And I was not able to gain any access by any means,” said Purdome, “I got a little bit assertive, or aggressive you might say, and the question was asked at 1:30 in the morning, why are you here?” he said of his experience as an observer.

Jill Stokke said someone stole her mail-in ballot, filled it out and send it in. Consequently, she says she was prevented to vote on election day.

“I went to vote and was told I already voted,” said Stokke. Late Thursday night, the two filed a lawsuit in Federal Court asking that a judge allow better access ballot counting. And change the way signatures on ballots are verified.

Their attorney John O’Mara said ideally observers should be closer than 6 feet. He said observers should not only see the vote counting, but also hear election workers' conversations.

In Stokke’s case, she is asking that the machine which helps affirm a voter’s signatures be turned off, and that all ballots with signatures be verified only by human eye.

In Federal court in Las Vegas, Judge Andrew Gordon not only listened to O’Mara’s motion, but he also heard from attorneys for Nevada’s Secretary of State, as well as the National Democratic Party and Clark County’s District Attorney’s Office.

The defendants argued portions of this case are currently in front of the Nevada Supreme Court who has not taken up the case as of yet.

Therefore, they said, a federal judge should not step in.

They also said, the Agillis Machine, the machine which helps verify signatures—if it were to be taken out of commission at this time, Clark County would not make the deadline to have all the ballots counted in time for a canvass.

In a response to the Trump Campaign motion, Nevada’s Attorney General said Stokke provided a signature at the registrar’s office and it matched the signature on file. She was given an opportunity affirming in writing she had not submitted her mail-in ballot, but she refused.

Signing such a document would have allowed Stokke to receive a provisional ballot and vote.

In his ruling today Judge Gordon agreed with the defendants. He said he was loath to step into a case currently being examined by the state supreme court and supercede the state’s legislature.

Judge Gordon also said he weighed what such a ruling could do to hundreds if not thousands of votes cast in Clark County and compare that to the harm sustained by Purdome and Stokke.

It is not in the public interest he said to disrupt the counting of the ballots.

