DETR backlog delays dog’s cancer surgery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- Mike Flannagan says he adopted his dog named Squeaker from a shelter. The small white lap dog is quick to lick hands and is comfortable snuggling up to anyone willing to sit next to her.

“She brings the good out in people,” Flannagan.

He says he noticed a mass growing on the back of her front left leg in September of 2019.

“It’s actually doubled in size since I first noticed it and it can be surgically removed as long as it’s done in a reasonable amount of time,” Flannagan.

A biopsy revealed cancer.

“How much is the bill for Squeaker’s life-saving surgery?” asked KOLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

“The bill was over $2,000. I had about $1,400 of it for the surgery,” Flannagan.

“The $1,400 was spend how how?” Bond.

“Just cost of living,” Flannagan.

Mike was a handyman working five days a week.

“It kept slowing down more and more as the virus got bigger and bigger. People just got more and more nervous and then it stopped.” Flannagan.

He says his last job was in February.

He applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) through Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) in mid June of 2020.

"Tell me if you could what the DETR representative said after filing that application?” Bond.

“She goes your financially eligible and you’ll be receiving your card and stuff in the mail and they just needed to review it to make sure everything was done and this was an employee at DETR,” Flannagan.

“Your thoughts about that?” Bond.

“Four and a half months went by. Nothing. Coming up on my 5th month now that I’ve been eligible and all they have to do it just review it. Probably take them 10 minutes,” Flannagan.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Don’t hold everybody up because of fraud and how much fraud is there?” Flannagan.

“Mike, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“We need help out here. This month here and month there is killing everybody and businesses, businesses are really hurting because they can’t open up,” Flannagan.

He says his bills are growing and fears losing his home, but he says his biggest fear is losing his dog.

He says there’s time for the life saving surgery, but that time is running out. He is hoping DETR approves his PUA benefits as soon as possible.

