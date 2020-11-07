Advertisement

Carson City prison has COVID-19 surge

(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City is in lockdown after 93 inmates and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported Friday.

Meals are being delivered to each unit and sanitation has been increased.

Additionally, two NDOC employees at other facilities tested positive for COVID-19 with tests that detect prior infection.

All Nevada Department of Corrections employees are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks and offenders are tested every three weeks. More frequent tests are administered when needed. All staff are required to wear masks at all times and follow proper protocols for personal protective equipment. All staff are screened for symptoms and temperatures are taken before entering any facility.

WSCC employees are required to wear N95 masks at all times and full gowns when entering the units.

“We will manage the outbreak as we have a first-class outbreak response plan and talented professionals committed to executing the plan,” Charles Daniels, director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, said in a statement. “I do believe our protocols will mitigate the spread of the virus not only at Warm Springs but the rest of the agency as well.”

The Department has implemented testing facility-wide and the remainder of WSCC’s population of 525 offenders and all staff will be tested Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada General Election results
Court rules CA Governor can’t change state laws
Reno 1868 FC shutting down operations
Reaction from LGBTQ community regarding Question 2 in Nevada
New tracking service allows Nevada voters to check mail ballot status

Latest News

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 306 new cases
New restrictions for Washoe County to take effect Thursday night after surge in COVID cases
Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 1 death, 38 new cases
Bishop Manogue High School moves to full virtual learning