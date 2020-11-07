Carson City prison has COVID-19 surge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City is in lockdown after 93 inmates and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported Friday.

Meals are being delivered to each unit and sanitation has been increased.

Additionally, two NDOC employees at other facilities tested positive for COVID-19 with tests that detect prior infection.

All Nevada Department of Corrections employees are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks and offenders are tested every three weeks. More frequent tests are administered when needed. All staff are required to wear masks at all times and follow proper protocols for personal protective equipment. All staff are screened for symptoms and temperatures are taken before entering any facility.

WSCC employees are required to wear N95 masks at all times and full gowns when entering the units.

“We will manage the outbreak as we have a first-class outbreak response plan and talented professionals committed to executing the plan,” Charles Daniels, director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, said in a statement. “I do believe our protocols will mitigate the spread of the virus not only at Warm Springs but the rest of the agency as well.”

The Department has implemented testing facility-wide and the remainder of WSCC’s population of 525 offenders and all staff will be tested Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.