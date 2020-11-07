Advertisement

1st woman free-climbs El Capitan’s Golden Gate route in day

Emily Harrington practices her skills at rock climbing on a wall in a climbing club in Boulder, Colo., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2006. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Emily Harrington practices her skills at rock climbing on a wall in a climbing club in Boulder, Colo., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2006. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(DAVID ZALUBOWSKI | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Rock climber Emily Harrington has become the first woman, and fourth person, to free-climb the Golden Gate route on Yosemite National Park’s granite wall in a single day.

The 34-year-old began to scale 3,000-foot El Capitan early Wednesday.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Harrington reached the top in 21 hours, 13 minutes and 51 seconds, despite banging her head on the granite wall at one point.

Free climbers don’t use ropes to ascend, only to catch them if they fall. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada General Election results
Reno 1868 FC shutting down operations
Judge rules against Trump campaign in most recent lawsuit
Police standoff in northwest Reno ends with arrest
Snow expected at Lake Tahoe, Reno; Rain possible in Vegas

Latest News

Suspicious Death Investigation in Douglas County
Nevada reaction to Biden presidential victory
Nevada Democrats Lee, Horsford reelected to US House
Nevada General Election results