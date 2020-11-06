Wolf Pack off to best start since 2010; throttles Utah State 34-9

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Athletics Postgame notes – Utah State

-Nevada improves to 3-0 after a 34-9 win over Utah State and starts the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2010 season. It’s the first time the Wolf Pack has started conference play 3-0 since 2009 when it was a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

-Nevada has had a receiver catch three TDs in a game 23 times in its history. Only four of those times has it been done in one half:

1977 – Steve Senini (first half) vs. Western Montana

1993 – Bryan Reeves (first half) vs. Utah State

1994 – Bryan Reeves (second half) vs. Utah State

2020 – Romeo Doubs (first half) vs. Utah State

-Junior WR Romeo Doubs, who entered the game leading the nation averaging 168.0 receiving yards per game, finished with 137 yards on seven receptions and snagged a career-high three TD receptions, all in the first half. Doubs now has seven 100-yard performances in his career, including a stretch of three consecutive.

-Sophomore QB Carson Strong continued his hot start to the season completing 36-of-52 for 411 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. Strong has thrown 350 yards or more in five consecutive games, including three 400-yard performances. He now has nine touchdown passes through three games, he threw 11 in 10 games in 2019.

-With no interceptions tonight, Carson Strong extended his streak of consecutive pass attempts without a pick to 282, which leads the nation and is second all-time in the Mountain West. Strong is approaching Derek Carr’s Mountain West record of 306, set in 2013.

-Junior RB Toa Taua became the first Nevada running back to go over 100 yards on the ground this season. Taua carried the ball 12 times for 107 yards, including a season-long rush of 60 yards, and one touchdown. It marks Taua’s sixth game of his career with over 100 rushing yards.

-After trailing 9-0 to start the game, Nevada posted 34 unanswered points to claim the 34-9 victory and did not allow Utah State to score past the 5:32 mark of the first quarter.

-Sophomore PK Brandon Talton was 2-for-2 in the game on field goal attempts, hitting from 26 and 36 yards. Talton is 6-for-6 on the year and has made 12 consecutive field goal attempts dating back to last season.

-Sophomore WR Justin Lockhart posted six receptions in the game for a career-high 95 yards, falling just five yards shy of his first career 100-yard game.

-The Wolf Pack defense held Utah State to just 101 passing yards in the game, the lowest total since it held Weber State to 63 passing yards in September of last season.

-True freshman DB AJ King earned his first career start against the Aggies and posted two tackles and two pass breakups in the win.

-Junior DT Amir Johnson recorded the first sack of his career in the fourth quarter.

-Junior LB Daiyan Henley led the Wolf Pack defense with a career-high eight tackles on the night, doubling his previous career high.

-Junior QB Nate Cox, a transfer in the offseason, made his Wolf Pack debut late in the fourth and completed 1-of-2 pass attempts for 10 yards.

-Junior PK Matt Freem, also a transfer in the offseason, took over punting duties in tonight’s game and averaged 43.7 yards per punt on three attempts.

-True freshman PK Matthew Killam served as the Pack’s kickoff specialist in his collegiate debut and posted four touchbacks in eight kickoffs.

-The all-time series now stands at 19-7 in favor of Nevada.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.