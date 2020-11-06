What’s ahead with the vote count? A timeline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the vote count continues elsewhere under increasing pressure and scrutiny... work at the Washoe County Voter Registrar’s office is settling into a typical post-election routine. There are, however, some significant deadlines in the days ahead.

Election night, the back room at the county complex was a busy place. Electronic records arriving from various polling places and--of course--a lot of mail-in ballots--those received or dropped by being processed.

Today things had shifted into another gear.

“Now we’re doing things like getting the return envelopes boxed up for retention because we do have to retain them for 22 months,” says Assistant Voter Registrar Heather Carmen.. "The ballots that we do have that have not be tabulated are ones that have been challenged for signature or maybe two ballots in there. So we are reaching out to voters to get those ballots cured.” (Cured is election worker-speak for corrected.)

Mail-in ballots are still coming in and--by law those postmarked by election day and arriving by next Tuesday will be counted. But with each passing day fewer arrive. Today there were about 200. Already 600 to 800 have identified problems that will need to be addressed before being included in the count.

But there’s another collection of ballots that need correction or “cured.” Those are the provisional ballots given to voters who registered on election day. There are about two thousand of them and those people are facing a deadline of five o’clock tomorrow, Friday the 6th.

“Some of those ballots need identification or proof of residency. They have until 5 o’clock p.m. before we even begin considering how we are going to tabulate those.”

There’s another deadline a week from today and it concerns those mail-in ballots with issues.

“If your mail-in ballot has been challenged you have until next Thursday to cure that ballot. If you have not received a letter from us please feel free to go to our website (https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/) to see if there’s a challenge code on your ballot. If there isn’t a challenge code on your ballot, then your ballot has been put in to be tabulated.”>

With those dates out of the way, all that remains is the final count and on the 16th the official canvass presented to the county commission. That’s the moment the numbers you’ve been seeing become official.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.