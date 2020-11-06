Voters raise concerns about verifying ballots in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With one of the most crucial elections on the line, voters are on edge making sure their ballots have been counted, but with multiple ways of casting votes in Nevada, it is important to understand the different systems.

Rachelle Shaw a concerned voter in Washoe County, reached out to KOLO 8 and she said she has not been able to verify her vote.

“As a U.S. citizen that is one of our number one rights, that we have a fair election,” Shaw said.

Shaw claimed she is receiving misleading information from Ballottrax about her in-person voting that was entered on Election Day, as some of her family members who voted in person during early voting have received a different notification.

“We need accountability, we need a recount, and we need every single vote verified,” Shaw said.

The Nevada Secretary of State released a statement saying ballot status may not be applied until certification on Monday, November 16th, that could be the reason why Shaw doesn’t see her vote verified just yet.

Heather Carmen, Washoe County Registrar of Voters assistant said if a vote was submitted in person it was counted and cast.

“The means of us tracking it in our database is something completely different and it is just to show that they have voter credit,” explained Carmen.

The registrar’s office said that the most secure way to check updated information is going to washoecounty.us/voters, then click on election turnout reports, click on the most recent date, then download the excel spreadsheet and find your name using control F.

Deanna Spikula, Voter Registrar said preserving voter secrecy is critical to their process.

“Being able to directly correlate one person with their vote is something we do not do,” said Spikula.

Spikula making it clear that Ballottrax is intended to track mail-in ballots, the Registered Voter Services website is a great resource to use.

